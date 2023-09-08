‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ returns for season 2 on Sept 29

By Enitan Abdultawab

Popular reality TV series, The Real Housewives of Lagos is set to premiere this month, on the 29th of September.

The Series will be aiming to consolidate on its success as Africa’s most-streamed show across 2022 in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

Upon its release, the movie also did well to scoop the award for Best Costume Designer at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

The series:

The series, which debuted its first season on April 8, 2022, offers an intimate look into the worlds of some of Lagos’ wealthiest and most powerful women, highlighting their opulent lifestyles as they maneuver through the complexities of their high-society circles.

The show promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions, friendships, celebrations, and, yes, rivalries among the group. It is set against the backdrop of the dynamic and multicultural city of Lagos. Additionally, this season will dig further into the lives of the Housewives, showcasing their goals and accomplishments on a personal level.

Reactions ahead

In anticipation of the premiere, the organizers said Tania Omotayo, a former model, and Faith Morey, the socialite, will join Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani Adebayo, Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, and Mariam Timmer. The organisers “think that these two new faces will bring an extra layer of pizzazz and drama on the show, already known to start conversations on and off social media,” according to a statement on Friday.

Tania, a renowned fashion entrepreneur, socialite, and former model, is no stranger to the limelight. Speaking on her reality TV debut, the 32-year-old wife and mother of one said,

“I joined The Real Housewives of Lagos because my life is so public, but not because I shared anything, simply based on assumptions. This was an opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone to actually share a bit of my life and challenge myself with something new.”

On the other hand, Faith, a former basketball player turned supermodel, designer, and actress, brings her blend of charm and sophistication to the series. On why she decided to be a part of the show, Faith said, “I have always loved reality TV. I am a private person, but for some reason, I wanted to experience it. I also wanted to meet fellow hardworking ladies. And of course, the franchise needed a touch of Faith Morey. I was the missing puzzle from the show!”

And more…

“The Real Housewives of Lagos shattered records on our platform and dominated conversations on and off social media throughout its run, so it’s really a no-brainer that we’d bring it back,” said the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola.

“Beyond the show’s entertainment value, RHOLagos cultural impact can’t be ignored. The feedback from fans shows that, in no small way, the show helped put one of Africa’s most important cities and its vibrant culture on the map. We are thrilled to do it all over again and even bigger this season.”

Darey Art-Alade, Chief Creative Director at Livespot 360, the producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos, said, “This season is as real as ‘reality’ gets! In addition to showing some real-life issues faced by women, particularly African women, including balancing family and career, relationships, and societal pressures, we also delved into issues around health. But of course, the drama is still served a la carte!”.

The Real Housewives of Lagos will stream starting September 29, 2023, on Showmax, with new episodes on Fridays.