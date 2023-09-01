‘The marriage looked perfect,’ Reactions trail Ninalowo, wife split

Fans of Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo have been taken aback after the announcement of the end of his marriage with wife, Bunmi.

Recall that Ninalowo, in a statement released via his Instagram page on Friday, announced that he has parted ways with his wife Bunmi.

He also admitted that it was a sad reality for him and his children.

This has led to mixed reactions from fans as many noted that Ninalowo’s marriage looked ‘perfect’.

On Twitter, @Dami4reign said: ”If bolanle Ninalowo and his wife of 18years can break up, wetin make you reason sey you and that your “forever is the deal” no go break up?

@theladyjane_ said:

“Bolanle Ninalowo announced the crash of his marriage and all of a sudden y’all don’t believe in love anymore.”

@TaofiqSz said:

“All this muscle but Bolanle Ninalowo no fit carry his marriage 😭😭😭😭😭”

@Real_jaeflex; Their marriage looked perfect on social media, another lesson for those that emulate and crave the love life of their celebrities