The Headies: Wande Cole wins Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Maverick singer, Wande Cole wins Best Male Vocal Performance at the 2023 Headies Awards with “KPE PASO”.

The Best Male Vocal Performance category at the Headies Awards is highly competitive, with talented artistes consistently making the list.

Other artistes who have won the award in the past include, Praiz; Wurld; Shaydee; Timi Dakolo; Darey; Banky W among others.

Wande Cole’s win further solidifies his position as one of the industry’s top vocalists, joining a prestigious list of past winners who have left an indelible mark on Nigerian music.

The Headies is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists. It is broadcast live on HipTV to viewers across Nigeria.

This year, the award features over 20 categories, including Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

OXLADE – “KU LO SA”

RIC HASSANI – “MY ONLY BABY”

MAGIXX – “LOVE DON’T COST A DIME”

CHIKE – “SPELL REMIX”

PRAIZ – “RECKLESS”

WANDE COAL – “KPE PASO” — Winner

