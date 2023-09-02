The Beatles: Global search launched for Paul McCartney’s bass guitar

A global search has been launched to track down Paul McCartney’s missing bass guitar. He bought it for £30 but could now be worth more than £10 million.

Despite the small price tag on the bass guitar when he bought it in 1961, the instrument would go on to be a staple in the rise of Beatlemania. McCartney regularly took it on stage from 1961 to 1963, until it disappeared just before the band broke up.

He bought the bass guitar in Germany while the band were in residency in Hamburg. Paul McCartney said he ‘fell in love with it’ because its shape meant that it looked more symmetrical as he played left-handed.

It was last seen in the days before McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison climbed onto the roof of their Savile Row offices in 1969. It was for their final performance.

Ever since, Paul McCartney, 81, has been on the hunt for his ‘favourite’ guitar, a violin-shaped Höfner 500/1 electric bass.

He briefly put it to one side during his time in the band. But he picked it up again for recording sessions in London when the group were recording Let it Be.

The instrument can also be spotted in Get Back, the Peter Jackson documentary which was released in 2021.

Now, Höfner have stepped in to help the musician with his desperate search for the instrument, which is now valued at around at least £10million due to its extensive musical history.

The search for Paul McCartney’s bass guitar has been launched online with the hashtag ‘tracingthebass’. It invites people from around the world to help track it down. DailyMail