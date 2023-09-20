TFN inducts new cohort to teach in underserved communities

By Elizabeth Osayande

A non-governmental organisation, NGO, dedicated to ending educational inequity in Nigeria, Teach For Nigeria, TFN, recently inducted its third cohort of school leaders, and the seventh cohort of university graduates, into its transformative fellowship program.

The 2023 cohorts, who would spend the next two years teaching and impacting the lives of pupils in underserved communities, in Ogun state, Nigeria, will also design and implement Be-The-Change (BTC) projects, aimed at addressing educational-related challenges.

The cohorts, before their induction, had an intensive six-week hybrid pre-service training institute; One week was for virtual training, four weeks of in-person instruction, and the final week of virtual training, titled: ”Find Your Purpose, Discover Your Leadership. “Meanwhile, the induction ceremony held at Babcock University, Ilesan, Remo, Ogun State, saw the presence of the Special Adviser on Education to Ogun State Governor, Prof Aboyomi Arigbagbu; the Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayo, as well as the Board Members and staff of Teach For Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the board members, TFN CEO, Folawe Omikunle, to the cohorts, highlighted the profound value of the pre-service training institute: “The training you all have undergone serves as a beacon of learning where inquisitive minds unite to explore new horizons, challenge norms, and embrace the power of knowledge. It is therefore my hope that you will be great change agents and also adopt a spirit of lifelong learning.”

In his Keynote Speech, the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Teach For Uganda, James Arinaitwe Kassaga, who spoke about the transformative power of education, urged the new cohorts to use their gifts and skills to uplift Nigeria and Africa.

A 2023 Fellow Azeez Gbagbansoro, described his institute experience as: “The last four weeks have been more impactful than my entire four years at the university. My mindset has shifted, and I feel like a transformed human being.”

This year, the organisation received an overwhelming 25,000 applications, resulting in the selection of over 393 fellows and 88 school leaders.