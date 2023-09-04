TETFUND, Center partner to create jobs for Nigerian youths

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Arc. Sunny Echono, has promised to partner with the Ugwumba Leadership Center in creating more jobs for Nigerian youths through entrepreneurship development.

He made the promise in his office, when the Management of the Ugwumba Leadership Center led by Ugwumba Uche Nwosu paid him a courtesy call.

According to him, “I was impressed last year when I attended your event and saw members of the international community and technocrats in attendance. What your Center is doing by empowering young entrepreneurs in Nigeria is gradually impacting on the Nigerian society and we want to be a part of it.”

Earlier in his speech, Nwosu informed the TETFUND Executive Secretary and his management team that the Center came to seek partnership with the agency in order to advance the scope of job creation programs for Nigerian youths and young graduates as well as undergraduates, who he said are the major beneficiaries of its enterprise development programs.

He announced that he founded the Center in 2018 to be able to contribute towards the reduction of the high youth unemployment in Nigeria and Africa, which are evident in the rate of kidnapping, banditry and other social vices that have multiplied in the society.

Adding his voice, Executive Director, Ugwumba Leadership Center, Remy Chukwunyere said that the Center was desirous of partnering with TETFUND to implement an “Entrepreneurship Challenge” that “targets only students in the tertiary schools with the aim of promoting #creativity and #innovation among students”.

Chukwunyere further announced the Center’s Rebrand Nigeria Essay Competition for tertiary school students, with the theme: “My Responsibilities To My Country, Nigeria” which he said is aimed at promoting patriotism and to inculcate national values into the students.