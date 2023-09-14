Terrorists kill 4, abduct 18 in Sokoto village

By Musa Ubandawaki

Sokoto— Sokoto Police Command has confirmed banditry attack in Giyawa village of Goronyo Local Government Area of the state where four persons were killed.

State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai confirmed to Vanguard, yesterday, in Sokoto that 18 persons were abducted by the assailants, who also carted away valuables, including livestock.

The statement further said seven of the earlier abducted persons later escaped from the captors and returned to their community where many residents had already fled for safety.

Though other sources from the affected community claimed that over 30 persons were abducted, the police maintained that only 11 persons were still with the attackers.

He said the police were on the trail of the assailants and wre making efforts to ensure normalcy restored in the affected community.