Terminal operators support Oyetola’s effort to harness Blue economy

By Godwin Oritse

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria, STOAN, has promised to fully support the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to harness the potential of the maritime sector.

Chairman of the group, Princess Vicky Haastrup, in a statement, said Oyetola’s pedigree in the private sector and in public service stand him in good stead to lead the efforts of harnessing Nigeria’s blue economy.

“We are particularly happy with the appointment of Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy. Given his rich pedigree in governance and public service, hard work and unflinching commitment to excellence, we are confident that he will reposition the Nigerian maritime industry for optimum performance,” she said.

The STOAN Chairman said the maritime industry has the potential of earning more than a trillion dollars annually for the country, as well as support the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda and create thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

“Marine activities include navigation, nautical, naval and maritime services while Blue Economy refers to all the economic activities related to oceans, seas, and other bodies of water.

“The new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has come on stream to take charge of the overall contribution of the seas, oceans and inland waterways to the Nigerian economy; regulating the environmental and ecological sustainability of the oceans; and harnessing Nigeria’s ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and job creation while preserving the health of the oceans’ ecosystem.

“So the new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has a very broad spectrum and the opportunities are huge.”