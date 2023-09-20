Tension in Kano as tribunal upturns Abba’s victory

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The ancient city of Kano is tensed up following the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in the state, which upturned the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in the March 18th, 2023, governorship election.

Residents were seen running helter-skelter as they were rushing back to their various homes for safety.

Our correspondent observed a skirmish along Murtala Muhammad Way near Kano Club as motorists drove in one lane to avoid being caught up in the situation.

Mild celebrations were observed in some areas of Tarauni as locals sang songs written in honor of Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the APC candidate.

Some supporters were also seen involving themselves in bike stunts with the flag of the APC.