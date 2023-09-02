Tension in Ekiti as kidnappers withhold victims after ransom payment

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

There is palpable tension in Aisegba, Gbonyin Local Government of Ekiti State, as kidnappers have failed to release their victims two weeks after a ransom had been paid.

This development has thrown the family and friends of the victims into serious concern as they are not sure of the well-being of the victims.

The victims are Fagbemi Abayomi from Ilupeju-Ekiti and Ojo Musa from Kogi State, both based in Aisegba Ekiti.

The duo were kidnapped at gunpoint between Ilu-Omoba and Aisegba Ekiti a few weeks back.

According to the wife of one of the victims, Mrs Fagbemi the abductors contacted her on telephone to demand a ransom of 15 million which was later reduced to 10 million a day after.

She noted that after much begging, the abductors agreed to take 1 million from her for her husband while they agreed to take two million from the family of the other victim.

Mrs Fagbemi said both families were shocked after the ransom was paid and the victims were not released for two weeks now.

She regretted that the family laboured hard to raise the money, with their hopes now being dashed by the adamant posture of the captors.

“It is now two weeks after we paid the ransom, my husband has not been freed. This is eliciting serious threat, panic and tension in our town and family.

“Most traumatising was the fact that we have not been able to reach him on telephone for one and half weeks now. The number the kidnappers were using to reach out to us had been switched off”.

The family appealed to the Amotekun Corps and the Ekiti State Police Command to upscale their searches around Aisegba-Agbado-Imesi Irun and Aisegba-Agbado-Ise forests to rescue the victim from the captors.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu promised to get back but is yet to reach out to our Correspondent at the time of this publication.

The Commander, Amotekun Corps, Retired, Brigadier General, Olu Adewa said the command is making frantic efforts to rescue the victims.