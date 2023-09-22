Tension in Delta community as Pastor allegedly kills young lady

Police extortion

By Akpokona Omafuaire

FOUNDER of Wellspring of God Ministry, Agbarha-Otor, Pastor Alex Itedjere has reportedly killed a yet to be identified young girl in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learned that the remains of the victim was discovered in the pastor’s house on Friday morning.

Our Source said the cleric, whose church is located at No. 4 Onomuke street in Agbarha-Otor, butchered the young girl with a machete, after destroying his father’s shrine in the community.

Though the report is sketchy, It could not be ascertained why the pastor killed the deceased.

However, it took the timely arrival of security agents attached to Agbarha-Otor B’ division, to rescue the suspect who would have been lynched by angry youths.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe as at the time of filling this report was not reachable.