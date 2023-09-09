Tension as UNA aircraft aquaplaned in Lagos airport

By Prince Okafor

Lagos bound passengers on a United Nigeria Airlines flight U5 0513, were seen terrified while disembarking the aircraft after it aquaplaned.

Vanguard gathered that the aircraft with registration 5N-BWY upon landing at Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos aquaplaned due to a downpour.

Aquaplaned, also known as hydroplaned, is a condition in which standing water, causes the moving wheel of an aircraft to lose contact with the load bearing surface.

The development created panic, as passengers cry for help.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, UNA, Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, “The aircraft which was coming in from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri operated and landed normally but skidded off the runway upon landing.

“All Passengers have also been safely evacuated alongside with their luggage. No passenger was hurt in the incident.

Relevant authorities have been informed about the incident.

“Passenger safety is of utmost priority to United Nigeria Airlines. We assure our passengers that we value their safety and will not compromise on it. We shall continually work, like we have always done, to ensure that our passengers are always united with their destinations safely.”