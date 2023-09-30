Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark love story rumour with first PDA Photo

Life has been magic and heaven for Swifties and NFL fans alike recently, as Taylor Swift’s game day outing to Kansas City to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 quickly set the internet ablaze with excitement.

However, after peeling off in a getaway car, Taylor and Travis spent time with his friends and family at an after-party at Prime Social, where they were seen getting rather cozy in photos shared by TMZ.

In the snaps, the “Cruel Summer” artist is standing next to Travis and has her arm casually draped around the athlete’s neck while she chats with those around them.

The new images come days after Travis and Taylor, both 33, made headlines when they were seen leaving together after the game.

As for during the game, well, Taylor appeared to be totally engaged as she celebrated in his VIP box alongside his mom Donna Kelce.

It was an evening that sparked a media frenzy, capturing the attention of almost everyone, everywhere—including the larger football community.

“It’s how I imagine people covering the royal wedding, “NFL commentator Greg Olsen remarked during the Sept. 25 episode of podcast Calm Down.

“It could last a week. It could last a year. They could marry each other for 50 years. I don’t know but whatever this is, it’s amazing.”

In fact, even Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes weighed, sharing in a press conference Sept. 27 met Taylor at the after-party, saying, per People, “She’s really cool, good people.”