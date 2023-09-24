Taraba approves N50k medical allowance for Corps members posted to schools

… N75,000 accommodation allowance for three terms

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Following the surge in school enrollment after the declaration of free basic and secondary education by Taraba state government, the state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has approved the sum of N50,000 as medical allowance to National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members posted to schools.

He also said an additional N10,000 monthly allowance would be given to them as support from the state government.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo, in a statement on Sunday who announced the new measures, informed that the Kefas-led government has also set aside N25,000 as accommodation allowance per term for the corps members.

According to her, “the surge in new enrollments witnessed in our primary and secondary schools over the past ten working days has necessitated immediate action.

“As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools, and they include; Additional ten thousand naira will be added to their monthly allowance.

“A one-time payment of fifty thousand naira as a medical allowance. An accommodation allowance of twenty-five thousand naira per term, totaling seventy-five thousand naira for three terms.

“Also, Exceptional Youth Corps members who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities.”

She also said, “Uniforms, shoes, socks, and books will be made available by January to support students in their pursuit of education.

“Commencing this term, an ICT-based registration system will be introduced. This will apply to Teachers,andboth new and returning students. Ensuring that they are registered will guarantee the provision of essential school materials upon their arrival.

“Schools that have reached their maximum capacity in terms of facilities will implement a shifting system temporarily while additional buildings are provided to meet the increasing demand.

“In the coming year, the State Government will cover the examination fees for all SS3 students, enabling them to write both WAEC and NECO examinations. Exceptional students will be eligible for sponsorship and scholarships.

“Also, adult learners seeking new enrollment should be directed to the various Mass Education Centers, ensuring accessibility to education for all.”

She added that the state governor has tasked the state Minstry of Education and that of Youth and Sports Development through their Commissioners, to enusre prompt implementation of the new measures approved by the state government.