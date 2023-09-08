Tanzania hold Algeria to end AFCON jinx

Tanzania have qualified for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2019 after securing a heroic 0-0 draw away to Algeria on Thursday.

The Taifa Stars knew avoiding defeat in Annaba would be enough to seal their spot at next year’s finals in Cote d’Ivoire.

And east Africans side produced a dogged, determined display to frustrate their illustrious hosts and gain the point they needed.

Tanzania’s resolute performance denied an Algeria side who had already booked their qualification as Group F winners.

The draw ends Tanzania’s AFCON exile, with the Taifa Stars returning to the continent’s showpiece tournament for only the third time ever.

Despite dominating possession and carving out several chances, Algeria were unable to break down their stubborn opponents.

Tanzania also posed an occasional threat on the counter-attack to keep the Desert Foxes honest throughout.

The result leaves Algeria manager Djamel Belmadi disappointed after his side’s winning run was ended.

But for Tanzania, this hard-fought draw will feel like a triumph after defying the odds to achieve their target.