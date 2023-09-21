Taliban police rescue woman imprisoned in room for 25 years

A woman who was imprisoned in a dark room for 25 years in the Afghan capital has been rescued by police, the Taliban Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

The woman was held in the room full of debris and rubbish, according to disturbing images released by the ministry.

She was given food through a window.

“She feels unsafe and afraid whenever she sees other people,” ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said as he described her ordeal.

The woman is being treated in a Kabul hospital after being subjected to mental and physical harm.

“Malnourished, she has also become severely anaemic,” a doctor said.

Her bones were worn and her joints were damaged, according to medics.

She suffered years of turmoil after a separation from her first husband, with further problems including infertility, her brothers’ criminal activities and a dispute over inheritance, according to the police.

They arrested four of her family members including her brother and nephews.

Police say the case is being fully investigated.

