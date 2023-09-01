System Collapse: TCN says power grid stable for over a year

By Ediri Ejoh

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said it achieved one year zero power grid failure so far.

Vanguard findings show that the last system collapse occurred on September 26, 2022.



Ndidi Mbah, TCN spokesperson, in a statement, however, said the power grid has maintained stability for over 400 consecutive days, adding that the grid operated without any major disruptions or systems collapse within the period.



She said the milestone signifies a remarkable advancement in the nation’s efforts at strengthening its power infrastructure and ensuring a reliable and dependable electricity supply to distribution load centres for onward supply to customers nationwide.



“The sustained stability and reliability of the Nigerian power grid can be attributed to a combination of strategic measures and investments in the power system by the Management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN),” she said.

Mbah added that some of the key elements that have contributed to the feat include the “configuration and enforcement of free governor control, effective under-frequency relay scheme, among others”.

She said TCN constituted a three-person to go round the country for the “configuration and activation of primary reserve in coordination with power stations and in line with the provisions in the Grid code”.

“This committee devised a robust monitoring and enforcement mechanism for generating station compliance after activating the unit governor control.

Meanwhile, available data shows that in addition to the September 26, 2022, system collapse there has been more than 200 partial and total electricity grid system collapses between January 2010 and June 2022.