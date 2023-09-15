System collapse: DisCos embark on load shedding as TCN restores 1,184.6MW

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

By Udeme Akpan

THE Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, have embarked on load shedding as the Transmission Company of Nigeria; TCN restores 1,184 megawatts, MW into the national grid, according to data obtained from the National System Operator, a semi-autonomous unit in the TCN.

The nation’s power generation had dropped to a zero level, yesterday, after the national grid collapsed twice in less than six hours, thus throwing the nation into darkness.

But checks by Vanguard indicated that, based on the ongoing load shedding, the DisCos have restored supply to some consumers, including households and organisations.

.Details coming later