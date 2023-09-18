Synlab floats health podcast on YouTube

By Chioma Obinna

One of Nigeria’s leading medical diagnostics companies, SYNLAB Nigeria has launched an enlightening health education podcast on YouTube. The Podcast aims to provide valuable insight into health, wellness, and disease prevention, delivered by experts in the medical field.

In demonstration of its commitment to quality healthcare, the organization seeks to leverage the platform in empowering viewers with expert insights and wellness tips for a healthier tomorrow.

According to them, it recognises the importance of reaching a wider audience with accurate and easily accessible health information.

“With the launch of the YouTube podcast, they are harnessing the power of the digital age to spread knowledge and awareness about various health-related topics. This initiative also adds to the company’s leverage of technology in creating access to quality healthcare, having earlier started ordering tests on their e-commerce platform.

The podcast features a lineup of renowned medical professionals, researchers, and specialists who delve into a wide array of health-related subjects. From debunking common health myths to discussing the latest advancements in medical technology, each episode offers listeners a wealth of credible information to make informed decisions about their health.

Listeners are already benefitting from episodes that cover topics such as wellness and lifestyle at the workplace, sexual health, safe blood transfusion, the importance of newborn screening, disease prevention, early detection, and more.

The podcast’s format encourages an engaging and easy-to-understand conversation that caters to individuals from all walks of life.

“Our podcast is designed to bridge the gap between medical expertise and the general public by making complex health concepts accessible and understandable. By offering credible information and practical advice, we seek to empower our audience to take proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle,”

By leveraging the reach of YouTube, SYNLAB Nigeria can connect with a diverse and global audience, transcending geographical boundaries and linguistic differences. Listeners can access the podcast on SYNLAB Nigeria’s official YouTube channel, while the audio version is available on the company’s Spotify account. New episodes are released regularly, ensuring a continuous flow of relevant and up-to-date health information.