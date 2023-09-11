Symphony of Passion, Purpose: Meet Akiyesi Godwin, the spark behind ‘Blaqqy’

In the bustling heart of Nigeria, a rising star is painting strokes of creativity and resilience onto the grand canvas of the entertainment industry. Meet Akiyesi Godwin, the multi-faceted artist heralding a fresh wave of musical artistry blended with a steadfast mission to be an anchor of hope for many.

Forbes sat down with this visionary talent to delve into the spirit and journey of the persona behind the name, “Blaqqy.”

A distinctive presence in any setting, Akiyesi Godwin has been a beacon of creativity since his inception. The name Blaqqy isn’t merely an artistic pseudonym, but a personality brand that resonates deeply with his essence. Blaqqy embodies a kaleidoscope of roles, manifesting as a singer, writer, model, and coordinator.

This diverse repertoire marks Godwin as more than an artist; he is a vibrant ecosystem of talent and passion waiting to cascade into the world.

Born in the vibrant landscapes of Warri, Delta state, and raised across various Nigerian terrains including Abuja and Edo state, Godwin’s rich heritage is rooted in the cultural mosaic of Nigeria.

As the first child and the only son in a family united by love and tradition, he carries the weight of dreams and aspirations nurtured amidst his four sibling sisters.

With a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering under his belt, Godwin isn’t just academically savvy but is equipped with a practical mind that aids in crafting his art meticulously.

Currently, he is channeling his energy into an upcoming single titled “Cheers to the Weekend,” produced by the award-winning maestro, D’Tunes, a name synonymous with hits that have rocked the Nigerian music scene.

But Blaqqy’s goals transcend the melodies and rhythms. He’s a man on a mission, wielding his music as a tool to convey messages that reverberate with depth and authenticity.

“I’ve got a message to pass with my songs. I just want the world to hear me out,” shares a fervent Godwin, emphasizing his ambition to touch lives through his craft.

A journey seldom comes without hurdles, and Godwin’s path has been no different. The artist recounts the challenges he’s faced, notably unbelief from various quarters including, at times, himself. However, guided by an unwavering vision, Godwin perseveres, keeping his “eyes on the prize.”

Reflecting on his voyage thus far, Godwin acknowledges that his greatest accomplishment lies in the man he has become today. With gratitude woven into his narrative, he recognizes that there’s more to conquer, more to achieve.

As someone carving his niche steadily, whose Driving force is becoming the best and making his daughter and wife proud , Godwin offers golden nuggets of wisdom to those aspiring to venture into the dynamic landscape of the entertainment industry.

“Keep pushing, keep learning, and keep sharing,” he advises, fostering a spirit of perseverance and continuous growth.

Godwin lives by a personal motto that encourages positivity and a learning attitude in life.

“There’s always a reason so stay positive and productive, appreciate all, live, and learn to love,” he shares, epitomizing a philosophy that promises not only personal growth but the nurturing of a community bound by love and respect.

In a world yearning for hope and inspiration, Akiyesi Godwin stands as a beacon of resilience and creativity. Through ‘Blaqqy’, he crafts not just music, but an evolving tapestry of dreams, ambitions, and compassion, promising a future where art becomes a symphony of passion and purpose.

Stay tuned to witness the unfolding journey of a man destined to leave a mark in the annals of artistic excellence.