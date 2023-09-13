Sylva chides Diri over Nembe Bassambiri crisis 

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva

…says Diri failed to intervene in crisis for over 2-yrs

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

GOVERNORSHIP Candidate of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has chided Governor Douye Diri’s handling of the Nembe Bassambiri Community crisis in Nembe Local Government Area, and expressed surprise over what he described as Governor Douye Diri’s “disturbing obsession towards Opu-Nembe(Bassambiri).”

Sylva said his concerns stemmed from the fact that for over two years, Opu Nembe was very unfortunately, enmeshed in crises by warring parties while the state governor sat idle, feigning ignorance and openly exhibiting his disdain for the Nembe as it was apparent that he did nothing to improve the lot of the people.

Sylva in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Julius Bokoru, said it was worrisome that at a time the Inspector-General of Police had rid Opu-Nembe of its negative belligerents and liberated the town from the grip of stone-age violence, Diri suddenly leapt out of his docility.

His words:”Opu Nembe is calm now as stated by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chairman of Nembe Local Government Area, business are back and pedestrians are walking freely so for Governor Douye Diri to return from his holiday abroad and begin stirring up a town currently enjoying peace suggests that his sinister obsession towards Opu Nembe, regrettably, has to do with the approaching Governorship elections.

“The world should take note of Douye Diri’s constant attempt in trying to bully the Nigerian Armed Forces especially the Nigeria Police Force and it is important to note, also, that Governor Douye Diri is a candidate in November 11 Governorship election just like candidates of every other party. He should stop going around compromising communities and institutions with the guise of governance.

“There have been no reported case of violence at Opu-Nembe since the IGP’s team moved in, all parties are back and peace is restored. This renewed obsession by Governor Douye Diri, including threatening to deploy his own team of Police squads to Opu Nembe is desperate, appalling and nearly infantile.

“Douye Diri’s primary and only interest with Opu Nembe should be to develop the community and support the peace already in place, his dream of destabilizing Opu Nembe just before the elections will bravely be resisted by Chief Sylva who is a son of the community, citizens and every Bayelsan of goodwill.

“Our commonwealth should not be used in bribing, intimidating and subjugation of our people. Our common patrimony should be used to develop our dear state. Bayelsans have no other state to call their own.”

Sylva said that if Governor Diri continued to interfere in the affairs of Opu-Nembe now that the situation is calm, patrons of Opu-Nembe and concerned Bayelsans would have no choice but take legitimate actions to protect the community from the interference of cynics who only trade in innocent blood.