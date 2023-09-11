Sustain peace in your domain, Diri tells new Tarakiri king

Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has charged the newly crowned Pere of Tarakiri Clan to sustain the peace in the kingdom during his reign.

He gave the charge during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to Dr. Seiyifa Koroye as the new Tarakiriowei VIII (Pere of Tarakiri Clan), weekend, at Ebedebiri town in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Koroye, a renowned educationist, former lecturer, administrator and traditionalist was elected to the stool after the death of King Richardford Koroye in December 2022.

Tarakiri Clan is one of largest kingdoms in Ijaw land, comprising communities across Sagbama, Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw, Ogbia and Yenagoa LGAs of Bayelsa State and some communities in Delta State.

Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, noted that the kingdom has been generally peaceful and without any major crisis that required government’s intervention.

Describing Koroye as a square peg in a square hole, the governor urged the king to use his wealth of experience to promote the existing peace in the kingdom.