Suspended monarchs: Residents allege witch-hunt, political interference

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of communities in Osun state affected by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Executive order suspending their monarchs have accused the state government of witch-hunting.

Governor Adeleke had during his inauguration in November last year suspended 26 traditional rulers appointed by his predecessor through an Executive Order and set up a panel to review their appointment. The committee has since March submitted its report and nothing has been done on the report yet.

Some of the prominent monarchs affected include; the Owa of Igbajo, Aree of Iree, Olupo of Oluponna, Akirun of Ikirun, and Alabere of Abere among others

Speaking with Vanguard, residents of the affected communities said the issue has nosedived into a political witch-hunt, saying the state government seems to be foot-dragging the matter deliberately.

The Oluomo of Igbajo, Boluwaduro local government area, Sunday Akere said that the government is beginning to take a posture that reflects political interference in a traditional matter that demands legal intervention.

“It is unfortunate that Igbajo community is getting divided because of the lack of a traditional ruler in the palace to give directives to activities in the town. The Oroke festival which is supposed to be overseen by the monarch was held separately by the two royal houses in the town.

“Similarly, the last masquerade festival was a shadow of the annual traditional event because the monarch was not in the palace to perform certain traditional rites. Same for many other traditional activities that the traditional ruler should lead and the palace is under lock and key presently because of an Executive Order that is almost a year old.

“The whole community is pleading with the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to show leadership and understanding. Monarchy issues in Yorubaland have rules and regulations and whoever is aggrieved knows the right way to seek redress, not for the government to appear like taking sides with the present action.

“The state government review committee has submitted its report since March, we, therefore urge the Governor to do the needful and open our palaces with a view to allowing the traditional rulers to play their role in ensuring a safe and progressive community across the state”, he said.

Also, the Secretary of Princes of all the six ruling houses in Iree, Boripe local government area of the state, Gbenga Olatunji, said the refusal of the state government to take action over the suspension of the traditional rulers after the submission of the report seems political.

“What the state government is doing now seems political because a review committee sat for over six weeks and submitted its report only for the government to refuse to act on it six months later.

“Iree is now a shadow of itself because there is no traditional ruler to take the lead and show direction for the people, meanwhile, a process had been completed and a monarch was legally appointed before the state government acted otherwise. It seems the Governor is holding back on the progress of the affected community for reasons best known to him.

“If some people are not satisfied with the process, they know the appropriate place to go to seek redress rather than using political influence to impede the progress and development of our beloved community. I plead with the Governor to allow the traditional rulers, including Aree of Iree return to their palaces”, he stressed.

The Public Relations Officer, Oluponna Development Association, Olusola Ogunsola, said the suspended Oluponna is the one holding the community together, calling on the state government to in the interest of peace and development of the town review its Executive Order on time to allow the traditional rulers back to their respective palaces.

His words, “We plead with Governor Ademola Adeleke to stick to his pledge of upholding the rule of law in allowing rule of law with the suspension of the traditional rulers. The kingmakers in Oluponna have elected a king for the community and the then government has approved his emergence and installed him appropriately. If someone or a group of people are aggrieved they should approach court rather than hiding under the influence of politics or politicians to cause crisis in the town”.

Muftahu Olorunnisola of Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun local government said six out of seven kingmakers elected the Akirun and the state government approved and appointed the elected monarch, querying the logic behind the suspension by the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration.

According to him, if some ruling houses or princes are dissatisfied, they should approach the court of law not wielding political influence at the expense of Ikirun’s progress and development.

“Since the imbroglio, no significant development has been witnessed in the town, Akirun is an important monarch in Osun with a lot of influence that can attract development to the community. We appeal to the Governor to allow Akirun back to the palace and the court should be the palace for aggrieved persons to seek redress”, he added.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi said the communities should be patient, as the State Executive Council has not been able to sit since its inauguration, saying in some couple of weeks, a white paper would be issued on the review committee report.