Suspected quack doctor in harvested kidney saga under psychiatric care

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The suspected quack medical doctor, Noah Kekere who allegedly harvested a woman’s kidney in his hospital in Jos, Plateau State now needs psychiatry care.

Although the State Police Command which arrested the suspect had kept sealed lips on the matter, Vanguard confirmed from dependable sources that the said doctor is now receiving psychiatry treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH.

Recall that a businessman in Jos, Alhaji Kamal had last week accused the suspect of harvesting one of his wife’s kidneys and subjecting the woman to chronic pain in the last five years.

Kamal who resides in the Rikkos area of Jos said that sometime in 2018, his wife, Kehinde complained of severe stomach ache and was rushed to the said doctor’s clinic where he diagnosed the wife and concluded that she had appendicitis that had ruptured and needed urgent surgery.

His words, “About eight years ago, my mum was sick so she was directed and she visited a hospital owned by one Dr. Noah Kekere at Yanshanu, Nasarawa Gwong community of Jos North local government area and in the process of going to the see my mum in the hospital, I got acquainted with the doctor.

“When my wife fell sick in 2018, complaining of severe stomach pain, my mum encouraged us to take her there because my wife used to follow my mum to see the doctor when my mum was sick. As we got there, the doctor did a scan and said my wife had a ruptured appendicitis and must be operated upon immediately and he charged us N140,000. When I called some people to ask about the high bill as I planned to take her to JUTH, they advised we should just go ahead and save her life.

“The doctor asked how much I had and I said N80,000, apart from other charges for drugs but after the operation, my wife was still complaining about the pain and the man kept collecting money from me all these years. The day the doctor conducted the operation, he started the operation from 12 noon till 8 pm and for the past five years, my wife kept complaining of severe stomach pains, I continued to take her to the same hospital because I did not want to change the doctor that started the treatment.

“As she continued to have the pains, I decided to go to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH a few days ago where we discovered that one of my wife’s kidneys was removed. We reported the matter to the Police at Nasarawa Gwong and the doctor was arrested. The case was transferred to the Commissioner of Police. It was discovered that the man had never been a doctor but he had been parading himself as a doctor for over 18 years treating people in the area.”

The suspect had been in Police custody for about five days before he allegedly showed signs of mental illness and was rushed to JUTH on Saturday evening.

A source from the Police headquarters said the suspect was shouting and renting his clothes hence his being rushed for medical attention and another source at the Psychiatry department of JUTH confirmed that “he was brought in yesterday, I can confirm that he is with us for medical care. I have no details yet but he is here.”

However, Vanguard gathered that the suspect studied Economics in his first and second degrees but was assisted in harvesting the victim’s kidney by a qualified medical doctor who is not a surgeon and the said accomplice has been arrested while investigations are ongoing.

Netizens have called on people who might have received any surgical treatment in the Murna Clinic and Maternity, located in Yanshanu Community of Jos North Local Government Area of the State to go for further medical screening to ensure no part of their organs were harvested by the alleged fake doctor and his accomplice(s).