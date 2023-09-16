Suspected cultists kill UNIZIK student in Awka

UNIZIK

Suspected cultists have killed a year-one student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State

The student, identified as Uche Joevita Chigozirim, was allegedly hit by a stray bullet fired by the cultists at a place called Miracle Junction in the Anambra State capital.

A fellow student who narrated the incident said: “This girl, Uche Joevita Chigozirim, a 100-level Student of the Faculty of Health Science, was killed by a stray bullet shot by suspected cultists at the popular Miracle Junction. This is the insecurity situation we are facing in the Unizik environment and the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.

“The IG of Police should help us with a checkpoint around Ifite area of Unizik because we are tired of complaining to the state government. It’s now a culture we are almost used to and it is really sad”.

The lifeless body of the deceased student was still lying at the scene and covered with banana leaves at press time yesterday.