Super Falcons Oparanozie announces retirement from football

Ugochi Desire Oparanozie of Nigeria during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations Semi Final match between Cameroon and Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra on 27 November 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons forward Desire Oparanozie has announced her retirement from football for both country and club.

The 29-year-old’s last outing for the Super Falcons was at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the country crashed out in the round of 16.

Oparanozie, in a post on X on Wednesday, said, “To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country.

“To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey. Thank you football, thank you Nigeria.”

She made her senior team debut in 2010 and has played in the 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023 editions.

Oparanozie was also part of the Super Falcons squad that won the 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) titles.

She started her club career at Bayelsa Queens and later joined Delta Queens before moving abroad. She last played for Wuhan Chegu Jianghan FC.