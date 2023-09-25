Suleman gifts widow’s six children scholarships, N1m in trade support

Founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has offered a scholarship to all the six children of a widow, assisting her with additional N1 million to start up her trade.

In a heartwarming display of generosity, Suleman, renowned spiritual leader and philanthropist, offered the widow secour and a pathway for the children after losing her husband.

The development has since gotten Nigerians on Twitter talking amidst the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country.

A twitter user with the handle @james_olu expressed, “This video of Apostle Johnson Suleman gifting a widow with one million naira is everything. We need more people like him in the world.”

Another user with the name @lindar_fashion echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how Suleman’s gesture would empower the widow and her children, adding, “God bless him #ChristLikeKindness #SupportForTheNeedy.”

Even those who don’t attend his church, like @johnson_diana10, acknowledged the importance of such acts, stating, “The world needs more of this kind of empathy and generosity from influential people. Kudos to Apostle Johnson Suleman for setting a good example… God Bless The Apostle.”

@tolu_lagos encouraged others to learn from Suleman’s example, remarking, “Let’s all learn from him and spread the love.”

@hephzibah_joy found herself moved by the apostle’s compassion, saying, “Watching that video of Apostle Johnson Suleman gifting that widow one million naira gave me goosebumps. It’s refreshing to see someone use their wealth to make a difference.”

@D__JOKER, who doesn’t attend Suleman’s ministry, praised him as “a man of the people” and highlighted the lasting impact of his kindness.

Known for his philanthropic works, Apostle Johnson Suleman received accolades from @vanessamaya, who believed he served as a beacon of hope and love.

@ebuka_ani emphasized the need for more individuals like Suleman, who go out of their way to make a difference in people’s lives.

kiokotalks expressed being inspired by Suleman’s act, describing it as “amazing to see someone with so much wealth, such humility, humble himself to help the less privileged.”

In a world often filled with bad news, twitter user @Ayofestus underlined Suleman’s responsibility as an influential figure to give back to society and called for more to follow suit.

Apostle Johnson Suleman’s compassionate gesture serves as a reminder that acts of kindness have the power to inspire and unite communities, making the world a better place for all.