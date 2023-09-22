Sudan’s war has forced over 81,000 people to enter Ethiopia – UN

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese refugees who fled the violence in their country, ride a cart as they pass other refugees standing beside makeshift shelters near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

The number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the conflict in Sudan has reached 81,095, according to the United Nations migration agency, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

As of September 16, a total of 81,095 crossings had been made by returnees, refugees and asylum seekers from conflict-affected Sudan to its neighbour, Ethiopia, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

Of the total number of crossings, 37,515 are Ethiopian nationals, 28,177 are Sudanese nationals, and the remaining 15,403 are third-country nationals, the IOM said.

The crossings started on April 21 shortly after the onset of the conflict in Sudan, mainly through the Metema and Kurmuk Ethiopia-Sudan border entry points, the United Nations had previously said.

Sudan has been witnessing clashes between the country’s armed forces and the paramilitary forces in the capital of Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, warned that the civil war could spill to other neigbouring African countries.

He also urged the international community to designate the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary fighting the army, a terrorist group.

NAN