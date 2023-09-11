Subsidy: We’re in trying time – Makinde’s aide

Makinde

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The Executive Assistant on Administration to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Reverend Idowu Ogedengbe, has urged Christians not to despair in their faith while exploring opportunities to salvage the current economic challenges bedevilling the country amidst the removal of fuel subsidy that has had a great impact on households.

This was as the governor’s aide noted that the nation is currently going through a transition occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies, adding that what people often perceived as challenges often birthed opportunities that might not be envisaged, while calling on the people to keep supporting the government and governments at all levels to continue to chart a new path out of the current situation.

The clergy gave the charge yesterday while addressing executive members of the Nigeria Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) at his Church, House on The Rock, Harvesters House in Ibadan.

He charged Christians and the people of the state to look beyond the immediate challenges and focus on how the current economic situation could be converted to opportunities that would improve quality of life, provide jobs and increase income, especially household finances.

Ogedengbe, who acknowledged that opportunities are few compared to the growing challenges said: “Opportunities would always be scarce and sometimes elusive in the present world while challenges and need areas continue to abound, fortunately for discerning minds, those challenges or need areas to portend visible opportunities.”

“So, if opportunities that were visible are very small and limited, the invisible opportunities in challenges and crisis are the ones that could help create a unique path for us so, what we need is for us to sit under the enablement of God’s guidance and the inspiration of the Holy spirit to see in our environment, community, state and nation what people truly need that would create opportunities for us.”

“What are those major challenges that need to be solved? So, let Christians begin to leverage the spirit of God in us, The Bible says there’s a spirit in man, and the inspiration of God gives us understanding. Understanding to come up with value addiction, opportunities to provide solutions rather than lamenting the problems.”

“So, this is a challenge to us Christians for us to look beyond what is happening presently in our environment. Secondly, we’re in a trying time but at the same time the will of God is for us to thrive.”

“In the time of farming, God wants us to flourish and it would not just happen, It would happen because we cooperate with God and operate under the Holy Spirit, God illuminates our eyes and we’re able to see the visible.”

While reacting to palliatives distribution and its sustainability by the government in the face of dwindling purchasing power of the income of most Nigerians, Rev Ogedengbe said: “For us in Oyo state we’re already going beyond palliatives, we’re seeing something that is sustainable. Palliatives is just food distribution to people and at the end of the day they would finish the food and become hungry again.”

“If you really wanted to help a man, don’t just give him fish, teach him, train him on how to fish himself.”

“So, what we’re really desirous of doing is how can we lift many people out of the poverty line by imparting them with competencies and skills that would make them generate employment and add value to their own lives and the society as a whole? So, it goes beyond just distributing foods in Oyo State.”

“Although giving of foods has its important role to play especially in times like this, I know of someone that it was by reason of the food we gave him at one of our services in Lagos and the words he heard that made him changed his mind from going ahead to commit a planned suicide.”

“He was about to go commit suicide, he just came to our service and he ate, and he heard the message after which he decided to stay alive to continue searching for opportunities and before you know it as God would have it, he became someone working on a ship, got married, have kids and now living a prosperous life.”

“So, those kind of interventions may be necessary at times but it is not something that’s sustainability. You want to make that person not to only eat but someone who also produces food.”

“We don’t live for ourselves, we live for one another, God blesses us to be blessings to others, so, the sustainable part of our strategy and program in Oyo State is that of supporting people that is why we have money that is separated to support those who are into agribusinesses including a revolving loan of about 500 million naira that has been set aside.”

“Those are the kind of things that we believe could sustain growth and make people live beyond the present challenges of just needing food.”

while advising residents of the state to remain steadfast and focused on the collective solution being championed by Makinde, Rev Ogedengbe said: “The governor loves the state and he is passionate about it.”

“He wants to see it becoming the best it can be under his watch so, instead of focusing on our shortcomings as infallible human beings and casting aspersions on them, let us look at how we can be cooperative to help the governor achieve more as a people under God.”

“As a matter of fact when development I happening, it comes with some pains and those pains are not intentional they’re just part of the process which is part of our developmental strides. So, I urge people to be patient with us as we continue to work tirelessly to make Oyo State a better place for all of us,” he said.