Subsidy removal: Tinubu deserves commendation, says ex-militant leader

Tinubu

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

An ex-militant leader, self-styled General Endurance Amagbein, has stated that President Bola Tinubu deserves commendation for taking the bull by the horns to effect the removal of petroleum subsidy previously overlooked by past presidents.

Amagbein, who described the subsidy removal as long overdue and a bitter pill Nigerians must swallow now to conserve funds for the development of the country, appealed to Nigerians and the organised labour to accept the reality and move on.

The ex-militant leader also known as Adaka Boro II, in a statement in Yenagoa yesterday said: “President Ahmed Bola Tinubu deserves commendation for taking the bull by the horn to announce the subsidy removal which was overlooked by former Nigerian Presidents.the Petroleum Subsidy removal was long overdue and a bitter pill Nigerians must swallow now to conserve funds for the development of the country.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians, especially the organised labour and it’s leadership to accept the Petroleum Subsidy removal by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu as a well thought out policy to prevent wastages and redirect financial resources to revamp the nation’s battered economy.

“Nigerians must have faith in President Tinubu’s sincerity to roll out palliatives to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal as already manifested in the disbursement of 2billion naira and five trucks of rice each to the thirty six states of the federation.

“The gains of petroleum subsidy removal has enabled the federal government to save more money which has increased the Federation Account Allocation Committee(FAAC) sharing pool with states now receiving higher allocation.

“Nigerians must not lose faith but have confidence in the ability of President Tinubu to turn around the economic fortunes of the country with the petroleum subsidy removal and assuage our suffering.”