Subsidy Removal: TIB, Finance Ministry partner on CNG Mass Transit

By Ezra Ukanw, Abuja

In a joint effort to mitigate the financial strain caused by the removal of subsidies, the Infrastructure Bank (TIB) and the Ministry of Finance have pledged a partnership focused on establishing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mass Transit.

Vanguard reports that the removal of fuel subsidy sparked concerns over the impact it would have on the cost of public and private transportation, leading to discussions between the TIB and the Ministry of Finance to find an alternative solution.

The move was made known when TIB Plc recently, headed by Andrew Nweke, its director paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Finance to discuss key areas of collaboration between the Ministry and The Infrastructure Bank.

Mr. Andrew Nweke reiterated TIB’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government in mitigating the effects of fuel subsidy removal through the promotion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mass Transit.

According to him, the Bank had dedicated funds towards financing CNG Mass Transit.

TIB’s proactive stance in this endeavor aligns with its broader mission of fostering sustainable infrastructure development in Nigeria.

On her part, the Ag. Managing Director, TIB Plc, Mrs. Nkiru Chime highlighted some of TIB’s achievements in the transport sector through the Move Nigeria Scheme (MNS).

“The bank has played a pivotal role in facilitating economic progress and since the inception of the MNS, has disbursed about N47 billion, resulting in the distribution of over 4,500 vehicles across all geopolitical zones.

“The scheme has created over 10,000 employment opportunities consequently and has contributed to the GDP through the transport sector which contributes 1.35% of GDP in Quarter 2 2023.

“The Move Nigeria Scheme (MNS) has become synonymous with TIB’s commitment to transforming the nation’s transportation landscape. By facilitating access to financing and resources, MNS has empowered numerous entrepreneurs and businesses to acquire vehicles, thereby stimulating economic activities across various sectors.

“The decision to allocate funds for the promotion of CNG Mass Transit underscores TIB’s responsiveness to the evolving energy landscape and its dedication to environmentally friendly and cost-effective transportation solutions. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has emerged as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to conventional fuels, offering significant economic and environmental benefits”, she said.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Special Projects, Dr. Okokon Udo Ekanem, expressed unwavering support for TIB’s initiatives in infrastructure development.

He affirmed the ministry’s commitment to collaborating closely with TIB to advance the growth and enhancement of critical infrastructure across Nigeria.