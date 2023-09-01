Subsidy Removal Palliative: Ogun targets 300,000 beneficiaries – Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday officially flagged-off the distribution of the palliative aimed at cushioning the effects of the recently fuel removal by the federal government.

The flag-off ceremony, which took place at the Arcade ground, Governor’s Office, was witnessed by representatives of the people of the state from major blocs which included the Community Development Associations (CDAs), the Market Associations, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), as well as the leadership of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWG) among others concerned stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun said a total number of 300, 000 households would benefit from the palliative of bags of rice, each weighing 10kg.

The governor explained further that the distribution would be done per polling units across the State, to cover the entire 5,042 polling units, with the supervision of a Central Working Committee (CWC) led by the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele earlier put in place at the state level.

Abiodun noted that the committee would also be replicated in each of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state and will be comprised of religious leaders, market women, CDAs, students and the State lawmakers representing each of the constituencies among others.

He expressed optimism that the arrangement would ensure that in the next one week, distribution of the palliative commenced in all the local government areas of the State.

Earlier in their goodwill messages, representatives of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Bola Lawal and the Iyaloja General of the State, Yemisi Abbas expressed their confidence in the measures put in place by Governor Abiodun-led administration towards ensuring that the distribution witnesses a hitch-free exercise.

In his own message, the NUP State Secretary, Bola Lawal said “we have no doubt in our minds that the distribution will meet up with our expectations”.

Iyaloja General, Madam Abbas said “the flags-off of the palliative, said was done with all the transparencies needed towards ensuring that all the citizens get what is due to each individual”.

She declared that the flags-off has also made it impossible for any Local Government Council Chairman to sit on it or hoard the materials away from the reach of the people of the state.