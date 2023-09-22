Subsidy removal: Experts speak on effective, sustainable palliatives

…Decry mode of distribution

By Adesina Wahab

Experts in the transport sector have advised the government to focus on policies that will bring down the cost of transportation and energy, so that the removal of the subsidy on fuel will not hurt the citizens more than it is presently doing.

They also suggested that concrete efforts be put into developing all modes of transportation and making them affordable for the citizenry.

This is as they faulted the decision to give rice and other consumables to people as palliatives through a process that is faulty and not equitable.

They spoke in a virtual meeting convened by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, CIOTA. The topic was “On effective and defective palliative delivery strategies.”

The experts included Prof. Samuel Odewumi, Dr Muda Yusuf, Dr Bayero Salih Farah, Prof. Calistus Ibe, and Dr Anthonia Ekpa.

While delivering his opening remarks, the President of CIOTA, Prince Segun Obayendo, noted that the issue of fuel subsidy removal could not be over-flogged given the unpalatable consequences on the national economy and the lives of the people.

In his paper, Prof. Odewumi said there was no doubt that the subsidy on fuel should go, but lamented that it took so long to take the decision.

“Removal of fuel subsidy ought to have been done in 2012 as a pill, but now we have taken it in 2023 as an injection. Any further delay would have meant we would take it as a surgery and nobody would be able to predict the outcome. However, it is unfortunate that the cry for solutions was for palliatives that do not solve the problem. The solution is dealing with the cause of the condition.

“Even the distribution was done on equal basis without considering the population of each state. Unfortunately, the money given some states is being misused. A former Acting Governor of a state is now facing impeachment over allegation of misusing the money.

“The government contractors who went to the market to buy the items being distributed, only went to mop up the items and in the process, drive their prices higher. Even the distribution of the items is nothing to write home about. The social media was full of videos of people trampling on one another and the items being thrown at them. That is inhuman,” he said.

Odewumi suggested among others that salaries of workers, pensions and gratuities of retirees be increased and that the nation’s refineries be repaired or commercialised.

Yusuf, former President of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, opined that any palliative measure that fails to address how the cost of feeding, energy and transport would be affordable amounts to a nullity.

“Value Added Tax, VAT, on diesel is insensitive. Remove taxation on energy for now, we are going through a difficult phase in the country. Import duty on passenger buses and Completely Knocked Down parts be reduced, so as to bring down the cost of transportation.

“Attention should also be on renewable energy. The cost of solar panels and inverters should be reduced as well. Agriculture should be made attractive for people to go into and those in education and health sectors be encouraged too,” he stated.

Prof Ibe of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, described the distribution process of the palliatives as lacking focus and unsustainable.

He added that it was a consumerist approach that only created overnight millionaires.

Dr Farah, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, Zaria, Kaduna State, spoke on “NITT Templates on effective technological palliatives.”