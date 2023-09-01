Subsidy Palliatives: A’Ibom to distribute 100,000 bags of rice statewide

…Approves ticket-free day for transporters, traders on Fridays, till December

…Also approves N10,000 bursary to indigenes in Public tertiary institutions

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has disclosed that a total of one hundred thousand bags of rice would be distributed statewide as palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ini Ememobong in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, said state government approved Friday as a ticket-free day for transport operators and traders in markets across the 31 local government areas up till December, 2023

Ememobong disclosed that the State Executive Council took the decisions after receiving the report of the Palliative Committee during its meeting held on Thursday.

His words: “An enlarged State Executive Council meeting of Akwa Ibom State Government held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the EXCO Chambers of the Governor’s office, Uyo.The report of the Palliative Committee was received and discussed.

“Council was briefed that as of today, the state has received the sum of N2billion and 7,200 bags of rice. Details of the distribution are as follows: A total of one hundred thousand (100,000) bags of rice will be distributed statewide.

“Forty (40) bags per village to the 2,272 gazetted villages and other strategic groups.

The financial support to the tune of N2bn for government Workers and Pensioners to cover a period of three months.

“Fridays will become a ticket-free day for transport operators and traders in markets in all the local government areas up till December, 2023.

“Discussions on transportation means like Compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and electric taxis are ongoing, to ensure an effective, efficient and sustainable rollout”

The Commissioner added that the Council also agreed that the State would distribute exercise books to public Primary and Secondary school and pay N10,000 Bursary to undergraduates of the State origin in all public tertiary institutions in the country after verification.

He explained that the memorandum for supplementary estimates was presented by the Commissioner for Finance during the EXCO meeting.

“This supplementary financial provision was premised on the need for realignment of financial estimates with current realities, additional provisions for flood control and other statewide erosion control interventions; budgetary provisions for newly created ministries, the construction of Model Primary, Secondary and Technical schools and provision of resources for activation of the lofty promises encapsulated in A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

“The supplementary provisions to the total of N150billion, broken into N50,310,140,850, Recurrent and N99,689,859,150 Capital. The estimates were discussed and adopted subject to the reflection of the agreed modifications.

“Decisions of the Finance and General Purposes Committee (FGPC) were ratified. The decision carried critical infrastructure expenditures including the following: Award of contract for the construction of 1.3 km underground discharge drain from Atiku Abubakar Avenue to Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Uyo.

“Reconstruction of Udoinwang Road and the construction of erosion control facilities at Udoinwang gully Erosion Site, Uyo.

“EXCO granted approval for the State’s participation in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) which is jointly implemented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, budget and National Planning, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, Debt Management Office and the Nigeria Governors’ forum, financed by the World Bank”, Ememobong stated.

Ememobong further stated that the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on ICT and Digital services, presented a report on launch of Akwa Ibom’ Geographical Information System (AkwaGIS).

He noted that the governor’s Aide also presented online infrastructure developed to enhance productivity and information security, stressing, “He assured that with introduction of this infrastructure, officials will be more able to transact government business easier and more securely. The infrastructure deploys artificial Intelligence to support its operations”