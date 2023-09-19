Submit illegal weapons in your possession to DPOs now – Osun police urges resident

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Osun State’s Police Commissioner, Kehinde Longe has urged residents in the state in possession of illegal weapons to submit it at any Divisional Police Headquarters nearest to them.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola on Tuesday, the Commissioner said the move is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to curb proliferation of weapons across the country.

According to the police commissioner, anyone who voluntarily surrender illegal weapons in their possession will not be arrested nor detained, hence, urged populace to seize the opportunity to surrender such illicit weapons.

It reads: “In compliance with the directives of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, toward ensuring serene society and enforcing law and efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the state, the Osun State Police Command is using this medium to call on members of the public who are in possession of illegal firearms to submit them at the Divisional Police Headquarters nearest to them.

“The directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the state.

“The police command wish to state that there is no punitive measures attached to the submission of the firearms; no one will be arrested/ detained. Therefore, members of the public are to go to the Police Station nearest to them freely submit arms in their possession”.