Strokes, heart attacks, others: Anita Ukah’s rare feats in Public Healthcare

It is no longer news that Nigerian health professionals are considered to be among the finest in the world. This is evidenced by the intellectual drain in the public health sector of Nigeria. A Nigerian public health professional, however, is always willing to go above what is required to elevate the bar for high-quality health services.

Anita Ukah, who has been described as the epitome of attractiveness and intelligence is holding away in the Nigerian public health sector with her professionalism and dedication to helping others.

With a strong academic background which include a Master’s degree and three years of experience, Anita has led pivotal initiatives such as enabling strategies for various health-related programmes. Anita has carved herself an enviable niche in the Nigerian public health sector due to her strong commitment and passion for improving people’s lives through public health services. Her specialty is reducing the incidence of falls, strokes, heart attacks, and diabetes among the elderly.

In addition, Anita provides specific services in a socially deprived region, such as an inner-city suburb or a mental health initiative. You would not be incorrect to call her a humanitarian. She has repeatedly demonstrated that she possesses an abundance of humanity. This is apparent in her work as a competent public health professional.

Her responsibilities include identifying the priority for health improvement programmes across community groups and assisting in the development of long-term medical improvement strategies. Consequently, this explains why she has been given more responsibility.

Anita, described as embodying everything a woman of substance advocates for, is quietly making her way into historical reckoning as one of the brightest stars in the Nigerian and British public health sectors. The Nigerian public health sector has regained faith as a result of her dedication to providing high-quality public health services. Anita is without question a boon to the health system already. She has also continued to shed light on humanity.

The winner of the 2018 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant is also a model, entrepreneur. She represented Nigeria at the 2018 Miss World pageant, held on December 8, 2018 at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China, where she placed in the top 30 of the Miss World competition. She also worked with major model agencies in the UK till current.