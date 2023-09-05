Strike: Ondo NLC lashes Head of Service over threat, as strike grounds govt activities

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Workers across Ondo state yesterday ignored the threat by the state, Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele, to deal decisively with workers who joined the strike action.

Government activities were paralysed as most of the workers complied with the directives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) on the two day warning strike against the continued economic hardship.

Labour leaders who monitored the compliance of the workers to the union directives, chased out some workers who refused to comply with NLC directives following the counter-directives from the states’ Head of Service.

Most of the workers left their offices while some others kicked against the enforcement.

Some workers remained adamant until the union leaders ordered the closure of all offices and threatened to sanction workers and members of the union who fails to comply with the Congress directives on the warning strike.

The Head of Service who was on routine inspection to the ministries said the workers in the state are not part of the ongoing warning strike because no notice was given to the state government to join the strike

According to him”based on this position, no worker in the state has any reason to absent himself from work under any guise or ease such worker would be seen to have been absent without official permission with corresponding implication in line with extant rule in the state Public Service.

“Workers understood that TUC had declared that they are not part of the strike and I’m happy to note that in Ondo State, NLC has not in any way communicated to us that they are joining the strike that was declared by NLC”

While saying that the workers in the state have no reason to embark on any strike, Ogundele noted that government had continually engaged the organised labour in dialogue.

But in a swift reaction to the Ogundele’s statement, the leadership of the NLC in the state, said the Head of Service, was trying to cause industrial crisis in the state with his viral video.

The labour leaders lambasted the HoS for threatening workers who joined the two day warning strike.

A bulletin issued by the labour said that “We wish to direct our members and workers in the state to remain at home as directed by the NLC. The Congress will put Mr Ogundele at appropriate position at the right time.

“Labour unions under NLC shall take on the HoS and calling on the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the SA on Union matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye to call Mr Ogundele to order before he truncates the existing labour harmony in the state.

“We maintain that the reason for the strike is justified considering the hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal. The HoS should not cause avoidable industrial unrest in Ondo State. We wish Mr Ogundele is called to order immediately”

The Chairman of NLC, Mr. Victor Amoko, speaking while monitoring the sit at home exercise, frowned over the state Head of Service position on the strike

According to him, “the stay at home action was directed by the NLC across the nation, it is not about Ondo State alone, it is about the workers across the country and the populace .

“The strike is about the hardship we are facing in the country concerning the oil subsidy removal and nothing has been done to soften the effect of the removal to the populace and the workers, so we are giving two days warning strike before the indefinite strike.

“Our members comply with the direction, it is only that there is a little confusion in some areas where the Head of Service asked them to come back and even threaten them that he would not pay them salary if they don’t come or report to their duty posts

“They have even started writing names which is uncalled for to us, it is annoying because this action is not only in Ondo State alone but across the country.

“The National body of the NLC has given directives to all affiliated union to do the needful and I believe that the affiliated members has informed their members to commence that warning strike since two days ago, asking them to come back because you pay their salary is uncalled for”

However, some of the commercial banks in Akure, offered skeletal services to their customers, in spite of the strike declared by NLC.