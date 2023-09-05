Strike: Lagos workers shun Labour, report to work

…as security beefed up

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Civil servants in Lagos on Tuesday, shunned the first day warning strike declared by Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, as they turned up for normal work at the Lagos state Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The workers trooped in for work as early as 8 am, with some arriving in staff buses.

Meanwhile, the entrance gates leading to the secretariat as well as the state House of Assembly, had security patrol vans and Black-Maria vehicles by men of the state Rapid Response Squad, RRS, stationed to ward off any likelihood of unrest or indiscipline acts.

Secretariat, recorded normal business activities. Workers who spoke with our correspondent said they were unaware of the strike action as there was no directive to the effect.

“We are on duty as you can see for yourself. Everybody as at their duty posts, go around and verify.

“We are also not part of the NLC, we are with TUC which is not part of the warning strike,” a worker who simply identified himself as Mr. Samuel.

The, Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB, located within Alausa, Secretariat was opened to customers as they were seen attending to members of the public.

Attempts to get reaction of the union leaders were unsuccessful at press time.