Strike: Follow path of nobility, Group urges NLC, TUC

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Civil Society and Workers Dialogue Forum (CSWDF) has rejected the planned indefinite strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), which is set to start on October 3rd, 2023.

The group has also officially alerted the Director of State Service (DSS), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and other security agencies about its planned counter-protests.

The CSWDF accused the union of being insensitive to its dialogue obligations with the Federal Government regarding the fuel subsidy removal dispute.

“We are appalled at what the proposed strike intends to achieve,” said Abubakar Ibrahim, Convener of the CSWDF, during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Alongside co-conveners Bashir Faisal and Comrade Rafiu Shaibu, he assured that the organisation would support the NLC if it chose to follow the path of nobility.

The CSO argued that the NLC had previously agreed to the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy, a measure that the CSWDF contends has been draining the government for years.

“Having the subsidy removed should be supported by all stakeholders,” the Ibrahim stated, criticizing the NLC’s resistance as an ‘evil kick.’

The CSWDF acknowledged the difficulties faced by Nigerians due to the subsidy removal but praised the Federal Government’s measures to alleviate the hardship.

According to the group, these measures include the rehabilitation of refineries to reduce the cost of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) and gas importation, and the distribution of a N5 billion palliative to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The CSO also noted that the NLC has been a part of the ongoing wage increase negotiations.

“As opposed to the past, the NLC and TUC have always been on the negotiation table before any decision was taken by this administration,” the CSWDF said.

The organization expressed disappointment with the NLC’s decision to go on strike, especially after earlier agreements with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.