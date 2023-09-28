Strike: CSOs beg labour unions to shelve plan, says action ‘ll hurt economy

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Thursday implored the organised labour to shelve its planned indefinite strike billed to start on Oct. 3 over unresolved issues with the Federal Government.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its members in Lagos, said such action would further hurt national economy.

The statement was signed by Hameed Balogun, Convener; Alex Omotehinse, Secretary and Olawale Omotaje, Executive Director.

The statement reads in part: “The well-publicised plan of the organised labour to embark on an industrial action would inevitably be an ill wind that would blow no one, no good.

“As a strategic, civil trenches social stakeholders, we are deeply disturbed with the challenges of socio-economic quagmire confronting Nigerians and the government at this perilous juncture in our history.

“We strongly advise the leadership of trade unions bureaucracy in the country to reconsider its decisions for strike action and mass protests over the attendant hardships that occasioned the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

“As much as we sympathise with our compatriots on the prevailing, harsh economic conditions in the country.

“We call for fortitude and forbearance for the nation and citizens to be able to enjoy the imminent benefits of the new reform policies.”

The CSOs recalled that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had resolved to mount further pressure on the Federal Government to take palpable, affirmative social intervention measure to ameliorate the sufferings of citizens.

They added that labour was agitating against the slow pace, almost foot dragging attitudes of the government to implement promised social relief intervention, “Subsidy Palliatives”, for the workers.

According to the CSOs, the labour is disturbed that despite government’s admission to have made trillions of Naira savings from the removal of fuel subsidy policy, it is seemingly reluctant to carry out its promised incremental renumeration awards for workers.

However, the statement said: “As crucial as the wage workers may be in the society, it is neither the sole, social force nor, the majority in our society.

“Therefore, the organised labour must never throw caution to the winds in the determination of its actions or, inactions. No social group should hold the nation at ransom.

“Needless to state here that the teeming majority of our citizens engaged in the informal services sector, artisans, trading, farming and casual works to eke daily sustenance.

“Any disruption of the economy and production processes that would adversely affect other members of our society must be taken after grave and sober considerations.”

It, however, noted that the Organised Private sector (OPS), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) National Chambers of Commerce, Mines and Industries, (NACCIMA) had loudly articulated their apprehension about the indefinite strike.

It added that the OPS had said that strike would provoke fatal, negative consequences on their operations, production processes, businesses, as well as the national economy.

“They expressed fears that private business under prevalent, precarious national economic conditions is highly vulnerable to collapse with any slight uncertainties or jeopardy of the production man-hour.

“They opined that employers in order to keep afloat, may have no other viable option that to consider staff rationalizations, which would aggravate the already acute unemployment crisis in the country.

“It is our hope that the bureaucracy of organised labour would consider temporary sacrifices to safe jobs of millions of Nigerians,” the statement said.

It explained that, if naked truth must be told, the national economy had been in reverse gear for decades.

The statement said that the nation was barely surviving on borrowed time with huge dependence on foreign markets and economy.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu demonstrated uncommon courage in unfolding fundamental reform policies in the financial sector and the Oil and Gas industry, which is the mainstay of our macro economy.

“Technocrats and experts within the country, continental Africa and globally have applauded the reform policy initiatives of the President.

“The consensus is that the economic hiccups across the country are temporary symptoms of the bitter pills of pertinent reforms for the nations socio-economic transformations and industrial advancement.”

The statement said that Tinubu had demonstrated the courage to do the needful to reform, re-jig and reposition the national economy.

It said that the Federal Government reforms initiatives in banking and financial sector, oil and gas and others had been applauded by experts within the country, continentally and globally.

“We are confident that President Tinubu would activate steps to address the demands of workers before the expiration of deadline on Tuesday,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the coalition include: Frontline Socio- Economy Research Centre, Centre for Human and Socio-economic Right, WorkBond International Network (WIN) and Network Alliance for Global Challenge.

Others are: Good Governance for the masses, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy, Lawyers Without Borders, Abuja, Youth Initiative Agenda for Democratic Process and Southwest People Parliamentary Agenda, Yoruba Youth Assembly

The rest are Peace Initiative For Better Nigeria, Boarders People’s Rights Agenda and Youth League Academy. Strike: CSOs beg labour unions to shelve plan, says action ‘ll hurt economy