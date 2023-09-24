Stop using Mohbad’s death to chase clout – Bestman Thompson tells influencers

By Rita Okoye

Famous Nollywood filmmaker, actor, producer and philanthropist, Ubong Nse Thompson also known as Bestman Thompson has berated online activists from using the death of sensational artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad to chase clout.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Bestman Thompson, said everyone manufacturing unnecessary statements and events to confuse Nigerians are the ones causing confusing in the country.

“I have heard different versions of what could have really happened to Mohbad, too many videos online on the subject matter. My take is Nigeria online activist/ influencers should stop using the demise of the young man (Mohbad) to chase clout.

“Some section of people that are asking for a DNA test to be carried out on the child at this point are very insensitive as emotions are high at the moment. Let’s focus on getting justice for Mohbad first then we can talk about that part.

“When the young man was alive he loved that child. The general public should allow the police do their jobs by concluding the investigations at hand.

“As for those that left the Candle Night Venue in Lagos to converge at the Lekki Toll Gate they got what they wanted by trying to sabotage the aim of the precession to defeat it purpose. It’s good for them, they got what they wanted, the police should have arrested all of them to teach them a lesson,” he noted.

It could be recalled that Bestman Thompson had produced an acted in trending movies like “Least Expected”, “Maimuna”, “Muqabala”, “Glimps”, “Good Citizen”, “Mustapha”, “If I’m President”, “Silent Sound”, “Ifeoma”, “Somara” and many more.