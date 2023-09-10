Stop ongoing victimisation in Osun PDP, members tell Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some stakeholders in Osun state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have appealed to the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to be conscious of dealing with members of the party in the state.

The stakeholders in a communique after a day meeting disclosed that the manner with which the governor is treating some members may further divide the party.

The communique which was signed by a former Chairman of the party in the state, Sunday Ojo-Williams and six other on behalf of the stakeholders urged the state government to stop victimisation and marginalisation of party members perceived as enemies.

According to them, Adeleke’s position in the state,has made him the governor to everyone in the state and not for few members of PDP in Osun.

“At this point in time, we feel that what is good for the state is for our governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to eschew partisanship and provide good governance for all and sundry in Osun State.

“He should halt the current victimization and marginalization of some PDP members that is ongoing in the state, this would not help either the government or the party.

“If such ugly development currently pervading the party is left unchecked,it might ultimately not augur well for both the government and party in the long run”, it added.