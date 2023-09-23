Stop calling yourself Odogwu if your second wife can’t apologize to May, Uche Maduagwu slams Yul Edochie

By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has always been on Yul Edochie’s throat after he married Judy Austin as his second wife. The first time he blasted Judy, asking if she did not know that Yul had been married for over 16 years before getting pregnant for him. He even slammed Yul’s actor-father Pete Edochie over his silence on son’s marriage saga. This time, the social media influencer is urging the bearded actor to prevail on his second wife to tender a public apology to his first wife, May for getting pregnant for him or he should stop calling himself Odogwu.

In an Instagram post, Madugawu wrote: “Getting belle for a #married man na the highest form of spiritual bullying. Any woman who does that kind of despicable and insensitive thing to a #Christian Family certainly does not care about the depression the #wife of that man will go through. “If not for the grace of God, #family and friends, what would have happened to this #good woman? If you cannot tell Judy to apologize publicly to May for getting belle for you, stop calling yourself Odogwu. Her apology will not change anything, but apologizing when you wrong someone is a sign of remorse.” It’s, however, up to Yul Eochie to adhere to the advice and do the needful.