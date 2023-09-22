Stop blame game, rescue abducted  corps members, group tells NYSC

The Movement for the Advancement of National Transformation (MANTRA) has charged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to stop blaming the eight potential corps members, who were abducted in Sokoto on August 19.

The Convener of MANTRA, Mr Jude Ndukwe, gave the charge in a statement issued in Umuahia and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Ndukwe argued that it was “too hasty and insensitive to the plight of the youths and their loved ones for NYSC to have quickly pushed the blame to the hapless youths.”

NAN reports that the victims were travelling from Uyo to Zamfara for their orientation programme, when they were attacked and abducted.

Ndukwe stated that when the father of one of the victims implored NYSC to do more to ensure the safe return of the youths, the authorities blamed the victims for defying its advice to corps members not to travel beyond 6pm.

According to him, NYSC was effectively saying the abduction would not have occurred, if they heeded the advice.

Part of the statement read: “We have observed with disappointment the NYSC handling of the abduction of eight potential corps members over a month ago in Sokoto on their way to the orientation camp in Zamfara.

“We wish to state that blaming the unfortunate incident on the youths was a great disservice to the nation.

“It was too hasty and insensitive to the plight of the youths and their loved ones for NYSC to have quickly pushed the blame of the abduction on them without first investigating what actually transpired shortly before the abduction.

“Those who ply our roads in such commercial buses know very well how stubborn some of the drivers can be.

“They hardly listen to their passengers when they caution against reckless driving, overloading and such other serious traffic infractions.”

The group urged the authorities of NYSC to intensify efforts to rescue the victims and not abandon them to their fate.

It also advised the organisation to make arrangement with transport companies across the states to convey mobilised corps members to their respective orientation camps, going forward