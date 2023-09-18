Stock market softens despite banking sector H1’23 results

By Peter Egwuatu

The banking sector on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, has shown its resilience as more first-tier banks grace the market with their impressive half-year earnings reports, even as the local bourse reversed previous week’s gains as the All-Share Index, ASI declined by 1.1% Week on Week, W/W to close at 67,395.74 points.





The stellar performances by UBA and Zenith Bank have supported 150% and 66.67% growth in their interim dividend payouts.





Analysts observed that these have given market players an insight into what to expect by the year-end. “As such, it is important that we trade and invest wisely ahead of events and factors that will shape the market in the final quarter of this year”.





“As the Q3 earnings reporting season draws to a close, investors are betting on the half year numbers from Accesscorp, AXA Mansard and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance along with interim dividends. Other factors playing out include the possible slant of the coming Monetary Policy Committee, MPC meeting, among others, especially developments in the fiscal space” analysts noted.





Meanwhile, analysis of last week’s trading showed that the weak performance recorded was driven by profit-taking activities in Zenith Bank which plunged by 10.0%, Guaranty Trust GTCO 8.1%, Dangote Sugar 10.8% and MTN Nigeria 1.5%. Consequently, the Month-to-Date, MtD and Year-to-Date, YtDv gains settled at +1.3% and +31.5%, respectively.





On activity levels, the total trading volume and value increased by 10.9% W/W and 4.4% W/W respectively. Meanwhile, sectoral performance was mixed, as the Banking Index dropped by 3.2%, Oil & Gas Index 2.0%,Consumer Goods 1.8%, and Industrial Goods Index 0.3%, while the Insurance Index up 0.5% being the sole gainer.





Commenting analysts at Cordros Research said:” We anticipate cautious trading on the bourse next week in the absence of strong positive triggers to boost investors’ appetite for risky assets. Overall, we reiterate that investors should seek trading opportunities in fundamentally sound stocks as the weak macroeconomic environment remains a significant headwind to corporate earnings.”





Commenting on market outlook, analysts at Investdata consulting Limited stated:”We expect mixed sentiments iand slowdown in the rate of selloffs on bargain hunting ahead of the release of half-year earnings reports by Accesscorp and interim dividend from Chi Plc and Mansard in the midst portfolio reshuffling for quarter end and continued sector rotation.





However, pullbacks are creating buying opportunities amidst the economic reforms of the government, just as more policy pronouncements and economic managers hit the ground running, a situation expected to offer investment direction eventually.”