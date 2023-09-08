Steer clear Aregbesola’s caucus — Oyetola tells Osun APC members

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osogbo – The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola has charged members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state to stay away from former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’ys caucus.

Aregbesola had recently flouted a caucus named Omoluabi Progressives saying the political party is a product of the amalgamation of caucuses.

However, Oyetola, while addressing party members who received him at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, warned party members to ignore the group in the collective interest of the party.

The Minister, who spoke in Yoruba language, said he was not averse to reconciliation but those who were involved in anti-party activities must be sober, adding that expulsion and suspension of erring members by the State Working Committee of the party is a step in the right direction.

“I am telling now that you should not attend any caucus meeting, the only valid meeting you must attend is APC meetings at your various wards, there is no any caucus or faction in the state APC. Don’t be mislead by those caucus handlers, they will trade you away.

“I am not against the punishment meted against our party members who engaged in anti-party activities during the last sets of election. We worked for three years to ensure reconciliation but they jeopardised our efforts, I am fully in support of the party’s action.

“However, I am not averse to genuine reconciliation. If they show remorse and they are sober we must go to the roundtable to dialogue”, he added.

The former governor urged party faithful to ensure that they attend party meetings and activities promptly, saying the party will return to power by 2026.