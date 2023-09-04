State of FG roads: Edo to build alternate routes – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki

…urges collaboration of LG chairmen

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

Despite protest in some quarters, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Monday swore in the chairmen of the eighteen elected local government area who were elected last Saturday. He used the opportunity to say his administration would create alternate roads since the federal government could not fix its roads in the state to ensure smooth movement of goods and services across the state.

He however said the roads once constructed would be barricaded and restricted and called for the cooperation of the new chairmen to achieve this.

Obaseki also urged them to focus on the environment and sanitation as he said that was an area he has not been happy about in the performance of his administration.

According to the governor, “Today we are in a crisis in our country, what is hurting Edo the most is the advantage we have in terms of our location of being at the core of the country and therefore being connected with a lot of roads owned by the federal government. The federal government as you know today lacks the capacity to manage itself not to talk about rebuilding its roads so it could take a while if ever for them to be able to build those roads.

“We fortunately have other connections so our priority with you should be to design and work with the state government to build alternative state roads. Infrastructure is important, we should be able to move our people with their goods and their services so that we can have development and when we build those roads, they will be barricaded and restricted for use.”

On sanitation, the governor said “The other area we will need to collaborate with you is in the area of the environment and sanitation. We’ve done so much in the last 6, 7 years but one area I am not proud of is in terms of our sanitation and environment. This is an area we share together. I want to Implore you to make this a priority for us because the environment is a big issue in the world today.”

Obaseki said the elected chairmen were carefully selected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and elected by the people and that he does not doubt their competence to collaborate with the state government to bring good governance to the people as he revealed that 52 secondary schools have been selected to test run digital education where students would learn using computers all through.

“I campaigned with all of you around the local government so I wasn’t surprised that you won. What amazed me, which I didn’t realize was the love and support which our people have for the PDP. Don’t let them down.”

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of Akoko-Edo local government area, Barr Tajudeen Suleiman promised to collaborate with the Obaseki administration adding that with them in the councils, the governor would produce his successor for the PDP come 2024.