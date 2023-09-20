Starguide Elite Summer Camp begins in Lagos

Ujoh

By Jacob Ajom

The first integrated multi-discipline scouting project, the National Top Elite Summer Camps, organised by Starguide Sports Foundation kicked off in Lagos yesterday at the Digital Institute at Oshodi.

President of the foundation, Alexander Friday Ujoh, explained during a press conference during the week that the National Top Elite Summer Camp which began yesterday will run through October 7. The camp will involve young talents in three major sports, namely Soccer, American football and Basketball.

Ujoh said the camp is meant to help young talents by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents. “As a former footballer, I know how it feels to have the talent but without a platform to hone your skill. That is why we are here to provide that platform to help them.”

More importantly, Ujoh who was also a basketball player said exceptional kids discovered at the camp will be taken to schools or clubs in the United States to further their careers. Ujoh who came in company of Chaz Green, an American Football player and Damond Muhammad who described himself as a businessman said the Starguide Sports Foundation had made solid plans for talents discovered in the camp.

Ujoh said, “We have discussed with various schools, clubs and coaches in the States where we hope to place them to further their careers and give them a sense of belonging.”

He said the camp began with American Football(September 20-23), Soccer(September 27-30), while Basketball clinic will run from October 3-7 at the Dodan Warriors Basketball complex at Ilupeju, Lagos.

“I want to help young athletes. I know what it feels like and as a former soccer player I want to help the young ones discover and nurture them for a brighter tomorrow.”