Stanbic IBTC Asset Management surpasses 1trn Asset under Management

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced that its’ Asset under Management (AuM) threshold has reached a high milestone crossing the ¦ 1 trillion mark.

The accomplishment, according to the firm in a statement, serves as a testament to its dedication to innovation, nurturing client relationships, and fostering investment prosperity.

Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, attributed the achievement to the trust and support of its clientele, partners and other stakeholders.

She stated: “This milestone is a tribute to our clients who have entrusted us with their financial goals. Their belief in our capabilities has fueled our journey and their success stories are the true measure of our achievement. For us, the real win is that we have achieved our mission – to empower our clients, to help them achieve their dreams, and to support them to create a legacy of financial prosperity. This is the true prize.

“I want to extend my profound gratitude to our esteemed clients. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for choosing us as your preferred financial partner. Your partnership has been the cornerstone of our journey and our commitment to your investment, prosperity and dreams has always been and will continue to be our driving force.”

She added, “As Stanbic IBTC Asset Management moves forward, it will continue to innovate, deploy cutting-edge investment strategies, and provide tailored investment solutions that evolve in tandem with our clients’ needs.”