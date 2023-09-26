Stakeholders Worry over Girl child Education, As Int’l Alert Trains 40 on PFA

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Stakeholders at a 2 day training for Community First Responders on Psychological First Aid( PFA) in the aftermath of abuse, have condemned the abduction of female students in Zamfara State,insisting that the girl child needs same opportunities as her male counterparts to be educated.

International Alert (IA) with support from the UKaid trained about 40 stakeholders which cut across the Police, NSCDC and other health workers in Kaduna State on Psychological First Aid(PFA) to victims of Sexual Gender-Based Violence, (SGBV).

Speaking in an interview at the sidelines of the event,Center Manager for Salama Sexual Assault Referral Center, Kakuri Kaduna, Nankat T. Ndam said they try to encourage girl child education because they knew that the girl child deserves every opportunity in order to succeed in life.

“If the females are given the same opportunities as the male children, they would also be able to perform at the same level as their male counterparts .So it’s really sad and disheartening because if you look at the Chibok story, up till today we still have girls that have not been returned.”

“Now, it’s Zamfara again. So it’s sad that up till now we have insecurity and it’s hammering on girls going to school , because we need them to get educated; we need them to become empowered so that they can make the right choices for themselves and grow to excel in life,” she said.

She said that they get reports regularly across their four centers in Kaduna, while they have female survivors as majority even though they have male survivors but several people keep quiet because there is a lot of stigma around SGBV, hence the need to support survivors so they can come out to break the culture of silence in other for them to bring perpetrators to book and get justice for victims.

According to her, the four centers in Kaduna town record between 20-30 cases of survivors every month, adding that “priority is always given to the survivors.”

” What we practice is called survivor centered approach. It means that we are concerned more about the survivors’ wellbeing and also the support they get from the moment they are abused, medical attention and psychosocial support till the stage where they report to the station and then get justice. So we give priority to survivors not perpetrators,” she said.

The Gender Equity and Social Inclusion Officer of International Alert, Fatima Inusa, said the Cmmunity First Responders were those who survivors of SGBV contact first after their abuse.

“Training the first responders is aimed at equipping them with skills on how to administer psychosocial support to victims of SGBV.

She said at most instances when victims visit safety or security agencies, doctors, nurses and other responders of SGBV, they don’t get the required information or support they need.

She said that due to improper documentation and lack of respect for data protection protocols which entails not sharing of survivors information without their consent, the training of the first responders became critical so that the responders can know their duty when the need arises.

The International Alert, she said,

also empowers women on broader scale in reducing SGBV, through providing them with accurate information as it relates to their wellbeing and when abuse occurs.

“We also include men in our engagements, because even the male gender also face SGBV. This is why we are engaged in the training, so as to equip responders with skills to make it possible and available for survivors to be be open enough to trust them and report cases to them,” she said.